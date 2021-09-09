Previous
Back young by koalagardens
Back young

that is the name we use for joey's once they start riding on the back - we have 4 names for the stages while with mum - pinkie, pouch young, front young, back young, then the become a juvenile, sub-adult and finally an adult if they beat the odds
9th September 2021 9th Sep 21

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2021 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Nina Ganci
gorgeous capture, love this classic pose
fav
September 9th, 2021  
Gosia ace
So good to be with mum for a year
September 9th, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a delightful image of the two , a lovely period of time to learn how to become an independent individual !
September 9th, 2021  
