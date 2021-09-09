Sign up
Photo 1265
Back young
that is the name we use for joey's once they start riding on the back - we have 4 names for the stages while with mum - pinkie, pouch young, front young, back young, then the become a juvenile, sub-adult and finally an adult if they beat the odds
9th September 2021
9th Sep 21
3
2
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2021 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
wildandfree
Nina Ganci
gorgeous capture, love this classic pose
fav
September 9th, 2021
Gosia
ace
So good to be with mum for a year
September 9th, 2021
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a delightful image of the two , a lovely period of time to learn how to become an independent individual !
September 9th, 2021
