Previous
Next
oh yes, there will be claws by koalagardens
Photo 1269

oh yes, there will be claws

do you know an animal that does have retractable claws?
13th September 2021 13th Sep 21

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2021 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
347% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Great fact , I had to think a few seconds - the Cat family have retractable claws - from our domesticated cat to the majestic Lion ( I am not sure if ALL the cat family have this -- food for thought and perhaps investigate !! )
September 13th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise