Photo 1271
the bigger the better
how about them muscles?
15th September 2021
15th Sep 21
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2021 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
jordan
,
koala
,
wildandfree
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Makes sense they are the part that are most needed to reach for food ,to haul the koala from branch to branch , and I suppose to stablise him when sitting and sleeping in the branches . Your facts makes one think !
September 15th, 2021
