Previous
Next
the bigger the better by koalagardens
Photo 1271

the bigger the better

how about them muscles?
15th September 2021 15th Sep 21

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2021 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
348% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Makes sense they are the part that are most needed to reach for food ,to haul the koala from branch to branch , and I suppose to stablise him when sitting and sleeping in the branches . Your facts makes one think !
September 15th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise