Photo 1333
seed feasting
lovely native red browed finch having breakfast. if you post a bird this week consider tagging for our Darkroom-bird week (no prizes, just join in)
16th November 2021
16th Nov 21
3
0
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2021 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
1326
1327
1328
1329
1330
1331
1332
1333
1330
2420
1331
2421
2422
1332
2423
1333
Views
11
Comments
3
Album
xtra
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
16th November 2021 6:31am
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
finch
,
wildandfree
,
darkroom-bird
Rob Z
ace
What a beautiful little bird. :)
November 17th, 2021
Babs
ace
Isn't he a gorgeous little bird. He blends in with his surroundings
November 17th, 2021
Lesley
ace
Ah what a lovely bird
November 17th, 2021
