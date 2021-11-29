Sign up
Photo 1346
street photography
whew not my forte, not my comfort zone, but doing the second year of AYWMC and this is the topic for the month. I couldn't help but combine a candid capture with some neat editing processes. not sure if this makes the genre or not?
29th November 2021
29th Nov 21
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2021 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Tags
peeps
,
australia
,
streets
,
etsooi-137
