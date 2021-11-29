Previous
Photo 1346

street photography

whew not my forte, not my comfort zone, but doing the second year of AYWMC and this is the topic for the month. I couldn't help but combine a candid capture with some neat editing processes. not sure if this makes the genre or not?
29th November 2021 29th Nov 21

ace
