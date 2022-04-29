Previous
Next
on the prowl by koalagardens
Photo 1497

on the prowl

which made me realise that's a song challenge. who remembers ol' 55? 🤣 https://youtu.be/plt2OIjZbIc
for anyone wondering the magpies here do tend to operate in families, knowing the social documentary that states the is safety in numbers ....
29th April 2022 29th Apr 22

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
410% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Sharon Lee ace
Remember the song well. There are a few magpie families here
April 30th, 2022  
Diana ace
Lovely shot and bird, I have not seen them here. That sure is an old song, I was only 7 years old 😉
April 30th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise