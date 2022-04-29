Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1497
on the prowl
which made me realise that's a song challenge. who remembers ol' 55? 🤣
https://youtu.be/plt2OIjZbIc
for anyone wondering the magpies here do tend to operate in families, knowing the social documentary that states the is safety in numbers ....
29th April 2022
29th Apr 22
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Album
xtra
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
30th April 2022 11:53am
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
australia
,
magpie
,
wildandfree
,
30-shots2022
,
songtitle-85
Sharon Lee
ace
Remember the song well. There are a few magpie families here
April 30th, 2022
Diana
ace
Lovely shot and bird, I have not seen them here. That sure is an old song, I was only 7 years old 😉
April 30th, 2022
