Photo 1509
above the shed
half and half with a bit of oomph
11th May 2022
11th May 22
3
0
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
4257
photos
263
followers
251
following
1502
1503
1504
1505
1506
1507
1508
1509
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
xtra
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
12th May 2022 4:29pm
Tags
australia
,
mayhalf22
,
etsooi-142
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Great half and half and half and cool edit.
May 13th, 2022
Diana
ace
Beautiful half and half, I love the oomph!
May 13th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Love the colour tones and a great oooph
May 13th, 2022
