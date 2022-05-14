Previous
on the hunt by koalagardens
Photo 1512

on the hunt

our tree snakes are amazingly agile, this one was hunting frogs and heading up to the roof gutters where they hide out
14th May 2022 14th May 22

KoalaGardens🐨

Jacqueline ace
Beautiful capture!
May 16th, 2022  
Mags ace
Ack! Cool capture!
May 16th, 2022  
