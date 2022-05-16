Previous
circle of life by koalagardens
circle of life

the left side is a huge pile of mulch created during a big clean up in the plantation area, and the right is a living tree. of course the living trees will benefit from the mulch, hence the circle of life
KoalaGardens🐨

Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful example of nature and a great 1/2&1/2 !
May 19th, 2022  
Diana ace
Fabulous half and half, beautiful bark and textures.
May 19th, 2022  
Christina
Great example
May 19th, 2022  
