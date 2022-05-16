Sign up
Photo 1514
circle of life
the left side is a huge pile of mulch created during a big clean up in the plantation area, and the right is a living tree. of course the living trees will benefit from the mulch, hence the circle of life
16th May 2022
16th May 22
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Tags
nature
,
australia
,
conservation
,
mayhalf22
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful example of nature and a great 1/2&1/2 !
May 19th, 2022
Diana
ace
Fabulous half and half, beautiful bark and textures.
May 19th, 2022
Christina
Great example
May 19th, 2022
365 Project
close