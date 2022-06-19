Sign up
Photo 1548
so small but so lush
moss growing in the gaps between some pavers
19th June 2022
19th Jun 22
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Photo Details
Tags
nature
,
macro
,
australia
,
moss
,
wildandfree
,
30dayswild2022
Diana
ace
Such an amazing macro, never knew moss could look so good!
June 21st, 2022
