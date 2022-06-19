Previous
so small but so lush by koalagardens
Photo 1548

so small but so lush

moss growing in the gaps between some pavers
19th June 2022 19th Jun 22

KoalaGardens🐨

Diana ace
Such an amazing macro, never knew moss could look so good!
June 21st, 2022  
