maybe not its best day ... by koalagardens
Photo 1559

maybe not its best day ...

my final 30 days wild that are not koalas
30th June 2022 30th Jun 22

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Diana ace
A wonderful macro of this unusually round and flat snail.
July 1st, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Super macro - great colours shapes and textures ! fav
July 1st, 2022  
