the webs they weave by koalagardens
the webs they weave

the theme this month is plants, but I'm sneaking this in because I was out looking to take plant photos and have never seen a fully globe shaped web quite like this one before - so a web in a sally wattle is what you get
1st July 2022 1st Jul 22

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
jackie edwards ace
Wow that's really awesome!
July 3rd, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
What an amazing find !
July 3rd, 2022  
