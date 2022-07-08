Previous
superb by koalagardens
Photo 1567

superb

male superb fairy wren, one of my favourite of the little native birds
8th July 2022 8th Jul 22

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
KazzaMazoo
Lovely! I’ve only ever managed 2 decent shots of these tiny little wrens. They don’t stay still for long.
July 11th, 2022  
@mazoo they really don't! I have so many of them all around the house area, but I step outside and they are gone in a flash, and you hear the sound of tinkling bells as they call the alarm to the entire family 😆
July 11th, 2022  
one of my favourites too but so tricky to photograph!
July 11th, 2022  
Elyse Klemchuk
What a beautiful bird!
July 11th, 2022  
I love these too. Infuriating that they’ll hop around you quite happily until they get a whiff of a camera! Great shot, well done!
July 11th, 2022  
