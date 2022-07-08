Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1567
superb
male superb fairy wren, one of my favourite of the little native birds
8th July 2022
8th Jul 22
5
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
4376
photos
259
followers
250
following
429% complete
View this month »
1560
1561
1562
1563
1564
1565
1566
1567
Latest from all albums
2642
1565
1566
73
2643
2644
1567
74
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
xtra
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
7th July 2022 1:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
wren
,
wildandfree
KazzaMazoo
Lovely! I’ve only ever managed 2 decent shots of these tiny little wrens. They don’t stay still for long.
July 11th, 2022
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@mazoo
they really don't! I have so many of them all around the house area, but I step outside and they are gone in a flash, and you hear the sound of tinkling bells as they call the alarm to the entire family 😆
July 11th, 2022
Ulrika
ace
one of my favourites too but so tricky to photograph!
July 11th, 2022
Elyse Klemchuk
What a beautiful bird!
July 11th, 2022
Kartia
ace
I love these too. Infuriating that they’ll hop around you quite happily until they get a whiff of a camera! Great shot, well done!
July 11th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close