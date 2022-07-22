Previous
recycling by koalagardens
Photo 1581

recycling

these mushrooms are tiny and I love examining the floor of the forest as there is so much going on down there at all time
22nd July 2022 22nd Jul 22

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Sally Ings ace
Well spotted. They are a lovely colour
July 24th, 2022  
