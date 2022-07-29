Previous
different colour same plant by koalagardens
Photo 1588

different colour same plant

I get both the purple and white flowers on the same daisy plant - both are so lovely
29th July 2022 29th Jul 22

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Stunningly beautiful in white ! fav
August 1st, 2022  
Valerie Chesney ace
Oh So Lovely.
August 1st, 2022  
