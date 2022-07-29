Sign up
Photo 1588
different colour same plant
I get both the purple and white flowers on the same daisy plant - both are so lovely
29th July 2022
29th Jul 22
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
28th July 2022 3:37pm
nature
flower
australia
garden
daisy
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Stunningly beautiful in white ! fav
August 1st, 2022
Valerie Chesney
ace
Oh So Lovely.
August 1st, 2022
