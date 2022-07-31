Previous
love the macropods by koalagardens
love the macropods

We have 73 species of macropods in Australia and they range from 30cm to 2 m in height!
This wallaby is a little under 1 m, and he's rather handsome.
31st July 2022 31st Jul 22

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
