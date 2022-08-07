Sign up
Photo 1597
natures designs
I'm noticing a lot of lovely textures in the bush this month
7th August 2022
7th Aug 22
KoalaGardens🐨
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
xtra
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
9th August 2022 2:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
branch
,
nature
,
australia
,
texture
Mags
ace
Great texture and tones.
August 9th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
