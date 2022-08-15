Previous
Next
superb by koalagardens
Photo 1605

superb

I have dozens of superb fairy wrens around the house and many of them are young males decked out in their breeding plumage. I love the way their warning calls sound like little bells tinkling.
15th August 2022 15th Aug 22

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
439% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Jacqueline ace
Gorgeous little bird. Do you know what the little orange dot on its head is?
August 17th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise