shedding by koalagardens
Photo 1613

shedding

a 2 metre long snakeskin hanging from a tree branch - amazing pattern isn't it
23rd August 2022 23rd Aug 22

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Annie D ace
awesome - snake skin is so beautiful - I love snakes - do you know what snake it may have been?
August 26th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
Super to see this - glad you put it up!
August 26th, 2022  
Babs ace
Wow it is fabulous.
August 26th, 2022  
