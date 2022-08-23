Sign up
Photo 1613
shedding
a 2 metre long snakeskin hanging from a tree branch - amazing pattern isn't it
23rd August 2022
23rd Aug 22
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Tags
nature
wildlife
australia
snake
skin
wildandfree
Annie D
ace
awesome - snake skin is so beautiful - I love snakes - do you know what snake it may have been?
August 26th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
Super to see this - glad you put it up!
August 26th, 2022
Babs
ace
Wow it is fabulous.
August 26th, 2022
