Photo 1621
the end of winter
winter is never dull here, but spring will see a wonderful burst of colour which has already started
31st August 2022
31st Aug 22
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Tags
nature
,
winter
,
australia
