Photo 1627
they really are hairy!
really soft, not at all spiky and so dainty
6th September 2022
6th Sep 22
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
xtra
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
4th September 2022 11:18am
Tags
nature
,
plant
,
native
,
australia
,
garden
,
conservation
Diana
ace
Wonderful close up with lovely detail and dof.
September 8th, 2022
