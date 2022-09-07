Sign up
Photo 1628
another yellow native
not the same as the last one, notice this one isn't hairy. The name is Pultenaea retusa common name notched bush-pea. So it's a cousin and also on my boundary line
7th September 2022
7th Sep 22
1
1
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
4499
photos
253
followers
243
following
1621
1622
1623
1624
1625
1626
1627
1628
2702
1625
1626
2703
2704
1627
2705
1628
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
xtra
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
4th September 2022 11:21am
Tags
nature
,
plant
,
native
,
australia
,
garden
,
conservation
,
pea
Diana
ace
they are beautiful, lovely shapes and colours.
September 9th, 2022
