silver eye by koalagardens
Photo 1630

silver eye

these little birds are called wax eye sometimes too - Zosterops lateralis they are ominverous and just beautiful to watch
9th September 2022 9th Sep 22

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Jacqueline ace
Gorgeous flower and bird!
September 11th, 2022  
Fisher Family
A beautiful plant and bird!

Ian
September 11th, 2022  
Erika ace
So pretty.
September 11th, 2022  
Mags ace
Excellent capture!
September 11th, 2022  
Chris Cook ace
Stunning! Fav!
September 11th, 2022  
