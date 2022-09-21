Sign up
Photo 1642
last tea tree for this month
I've enjoyed playing with photographing different plants each time in different locations and conditions
21st September 2022
21st Sep 22
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
xtra
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
24th September 2022 8:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
plant
,
flower
,
australia
,
garden
,
conservation
,
leptospermum
Diana
ace
And I have thoroughly enjoyed seeing them. Another beauty with wonderful bokeh! You do have the most amazing plants and your calendar is just gorgeous!
September 24th, 2022
