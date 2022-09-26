Sign up
Photo 1647
bud nearly open
I got the name of this - grevillea elegance. perfect name really and I've ordered another half dozen as one can simply never have too much colour can one?
26th September 2022
26th Sep 22
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Tags
nature
flower
spring
australia
garden
conservation
grevillea
gloria jones
ace
So lovely
September 29th, 2022
Babs
ace
It is gorgeous, there are so many different varieties, I would be spoilt for choice fav
September 29th, 2022
Suzanne
ace
Oh that is fantastic! Favourite
September 29th, 2022
Diana
ace
They are so stunning, I just googled if they are available here. There are only 3 nurseries that have some and they are all quite far away! A wonderful close up and detail.
September 29th, 2022
winghong_ho
Wonderful capture of this beautiful plant.
September 29th, 2022
