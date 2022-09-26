Previous
bud nearly open by koalagardens
Photo 1647

bud nearly open

I got the name of this - grevillea elegance. perfect name really and I've ordered another half dozen as one can simply never have too much colour can one?
26th September 2022 26th Sep 22

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
gloria jones ace
So lovely
September 29th, 2022  
Babs ace
It is gorgeous, there are so many different varieties, I would be spoilt for choice fav
September 29th, 2022  
Suzanne ace
Oh that is fantastic! Favourite
September 29th, 2022  
Diana ace
They are so stunning, I just googled if they are available here. There are only 3 nurseries that have some and they are all quite far away! A wonderful close up and detail.
September 29th, 2022  
winghong_ho
Wonderful capture of this beautiful plant.
September 29th, 2022  
