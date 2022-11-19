Sign up
Photo 1697
blueberry lilly
they are such a gorgeous colour
19th November 2022
19th Nov 22
2
0
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
4642
photos
255
followers
258
following
1690
1691
1692
1693
1694
1695
1696
1697
2775
1694
1695
2776
2777
1696
1697
2778
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
xtra
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
18th November 2022 7:55am
Tags
nature
,
plant
,
australia
,
berry
,
garden
,
lilly
,
blueberry
,
dianella
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Gorgeous colour, but look at all that fine cob-web and a fly caught in the web!
November 21st, 2022
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@beryl
yeah, I really liked the added natural feel of the web and snack. the berry is about 8 mm so the web is very fine and I couldn't even see the fly 🤓
November 21st, 2022
