blueberry lilly by koalagardens
blueberry lilly

they are such a gorgeous colour
19th November 2022 19th Nov 22

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Gorgeous colour, but look at all that fine cob-web and a fly caught in the web!
November 21st, 2022  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
@beryl yeah, I really liked the added natural feel of the web and snack. the berry is about 8 mm so the web is very fine and I couldn't even see the fly 🤓
November 21st, 2022  
