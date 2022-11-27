Previous
Regent Bower Birds by koalagardens
Photo 1705

Regent Bower Birds

These birds are so shy, I really had to hide to get this capture of 2 males in full breeding suits
27th November 2022 27th Nov 22

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
winghong_ho
They are beautiful, even though you capture only part of them.
November 30th, 2022  
Diana ace
What wonderful looking birds, why do some make it so difficult for us.
November 30th, 2022  
