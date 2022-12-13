Previous
a little more of the Poinciana by koalagardens
a little more of the Poinciana

I can't quite get a vantage spot where I can show the whole tree - I need to charge up my little drone! this is a small part of the blooming branches
13th December 2022 13th Dec 22

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Diana ace
How beautiful, your garden must look like a tropical paradise!
December 15th, 2022  
gloria jones ace
How lovely!
December 15th, 2022  
