Previous
Next
Purple book cover by koalagardens
Photo 1809

Purple book cover

This book is actually 3 books, not my favourites but by the author of my favourite fiction book The Poisonwood Bible. I could have done it yesterday for the blue cover!
11th March 2023 11th Mar 23

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
495% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Willa Martin
This looks COOOOOOL!
March 11th, 2023  
Sally Ings ace
Ethereal looking picture. The colour is lovely
March 11th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
I just like it!
March 11th, 2023  
Sue Cooper ace
Very purple.
March 11th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise