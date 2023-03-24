Sign up
Photo 1822
the blue guitar
now surely there will be a rush of people who recognise this album - I kept more of the guitar in than I planned at first just to give you all a break ;)
24th March 2023
24th Mar 23
1
1
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
4918
photos
260
followers
253
following
499% complete
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
xtra
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
24th March 2023 6:55am
Tags
rainbow2023
Rick
ace
Guess I never had that many albums. Sure don't recognize that one.
March 24th, 2023
