Previous
Photo 1932
bottle brush
classic callistemon
4th September 2023
4th Sep 23
5
4
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
5194
photos
252
followers
243
following
529% complete
View this month »
1925
1926
1927
1928
1929
1930
1931
1932
Latest from all albums
3038
3039
1929
3040
1930
1931
3041
1932
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
xtra
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
3rd September 2023 11:11am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
flower
,
australia
,
garden
,
wildandfree
Diana
ace
Gorgeous flower beautifully captured, lovely light too.
September 5th, 2023
Wylie
ace
Don't you love Spring, and bottlebrush? fav
September 5th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful !
September 5th, 2023
Suzanne
ace
That is a beautiful and, as you say, classic callistemon. Aren't they grand flowers!!
September 5th, 2023
haskar
ace
Lovely shot and title.
September 5th, 2023
