bottle brush by koalagardens
Photo 1932

bottle brush

classic callistemon
4th September 2023 4th Sep 23

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Diana ace
Gorgeous flower beautifully captured, lovely light too.
September 5th, 2023  
Wylie ace
Don't you love Spring, and bottlebrush? fav
September 5th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful !
September 5th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
That is a beautiful and, as you say, classic callistemon. Aren't they grand flowers!!
September 5th, 2023  
haskar ace
Lovely shot and title.
September 5th, 2023  
