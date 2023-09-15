Sign up
Photo 1943
another orchid in bloom
huge sprays and there are so many on this one as well this year. this is about 1/3 of them
15th September 2023
15th Sep 23
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Tags
nature
,
flower
,
australia
,
garden
,
orchid
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
Wow. It's huge!
September 17th, 2023
