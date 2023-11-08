Previous
and the girls by koalagardens
Photo 1995

and the girls

the female superb fairy wrens really blend in!
8th November 2023 8th Nov 23

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Diana ace
Aah, such cute little birds!
November 9th, 2023  
Beverley ace
Such a pretty shot.. lovely
November 9th, 2023  
Babs ace
They are so sweet aren't they, but not as colourful as the males.
November 9th, 2023  
Christina ace
Yes great camouflage
November 9th, 2023  
Boxplayer ace
Sweet and beautiful
November 9th, 2023  
