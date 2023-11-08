Sign up
Photo 1995
and the girls
the female superb fairy wrens really blend in!
8th November 2023
8th Nov 23
KoalaGardens🐨
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Tags
nature
animals
birds
wildlife
bird
animal
australia
conservation
wren
wildandfree
ndao20
Diana
ace
Aah, such cute little birds!
November 9th, 2023
Beverley
ace
Such a pretty shot.. lovely
November 9th, 2023
Babs
ace
They are so sweet aren't they, but not as colourful as the males.
November 9th, 2023
Christina
ace
Yes great camouflage
November 9th, 2023
Boxplayer
ace
Sweet and beautiful
November 9th, 2023
