Photo 2009
my fav gerbera
this one is huge and just so vibrant, makes me so very happy every time I see it
20th November 2023
20th Nov 23
6
4
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Photo Details
Views
18
Comments
6
Fav's
4
Album
xtra
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
20th November 2023 7:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
flower
,
australia
,
garden
,
gerbera
Beverley
ace
Wow! Stunning flower
November 21st, 2023
Desi
Wow that is really beautiful
November 21st, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
Awesome. I love the pov and the flower is beautiful. Our gerbera are finished for the season.
November 21st, 2023
Kitty Hawke
ace
That one just shouts Autumn colours........wrong season for him though !!!
November 21st, 2023
Mags
ace
Beautiful burst of color!
November 21st, 2023
Elyse Klemchuk
This is beautiful! I clicked to put it on the black background- it just pops!
November 21st, 2023
