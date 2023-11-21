Sign up
Previous
Photo 2010
landscape in miniature
Moss on a rock in my garden - the little things are worth stopping for
21st November 2023
21st Nov 23
4
3
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
5361
photos
254
followers
249
following
550% complete
2003
2004
2005
2006
2007
2008
2009
2010
3117
2007
2008
3118
2009
3119
2010
3120
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
xtra
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
20th November 2023 7:51am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
Tags
nature
,
australia
,
conservation
,
moss
Pat
Oh fabulous! I love a miniature world, fav.
November 22nd, 2023
Margaret Brown
ace
Beautiful micro world, fav
November 22nd, 2023
Lesley
ace
So beautiful
November 22nd, 2023
Linda Godwin
Wonderful Tiny world!
November 22nd, 2023
