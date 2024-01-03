Sign up
Photo 2053
bush tucker
Lilly Pilly - they are actually quite tart, but edible. Something seems to have been tasting anyway!
3rd January 2024
3rd Jan 24
KoalaGardens🐨
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Tags
nature
,
australia
,
garden
,
conservation
