Previous
Photo 2058
black headed cuckoo shrike
this is actually a colour image as the cloud coverage was so even it just made a white background
8th January 2024
8th Jan 24
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Photo Details
Views
14
Fav's
2
Album
xtra
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
9th January 2024 7:27am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
nature
animals
birds
wildlife
bird
animal
australia
conservation
wildandfree
