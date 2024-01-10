Sign up
Photo 2059
the bush
forest red gum still in the midst of its annual shedding
10th January 2024
10th Jan 24
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
5459
photos
249
followers
245
following
564% complete
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
5
Fav's
6
Album
xtra
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
10th January 2024 7:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
nature
,
australia
,
conservation
,
bush
,
forest
Steve Chappell
ace
Wow, so tall. Great capture
January 10th, 2024
Mags
ace
Beautiful perspective!
January 10th, 2024
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
Ooh, love the color grading.
January 10th, 2024
Sue Cooper
ace
A great capture. Fabulous pov.
January 10th, 2024
Brigette
ace
Magnificent 🌲
January 10th, 2024
