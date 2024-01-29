Sign up
Previous
Photo 2079
don't play with your food
the bee eater was bashing the dragonfly against the wire, then tossing it, catching it rinse and repeat
29th January 2024
29th Jan 24
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
birds
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
dragonfly
,
wildandfree
