Photo 2173
two for one
no mowing in the conservation area and a half trunk half grass image. I love doubling up!
2nd May 2024
2nd May 24
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
xtra
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
1st May 2024 3:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
nature
,
grass
,
australia
,
conservation
,
mayhalf-2024
,
nomowmay-24
Annie D
ace
Ahh a favourite PoV of mine..all week in fact 😆
May 5th, 2024
