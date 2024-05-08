Previous
lion's mane again by koalagardens
lion's mane again

half shroom, half box. the mushroom is now huge and they were about to harvest and eat - then the box will continue to grow more. sadly I was out that day so I didn't even get a taste!
KoalaGardens🐨

Give it another week and there should be more for you to try. We barbecue it and shred it like jackfruit or pulled pork (for those who eat meat).
Looks delicious!
Wow- that's an interesting mushroom! What they say about the taste reminds me of the Oyster mushrooms I can get at the farmer's market which also has a seafood flavor.
I may taste it with my eyes closed otherwise it reminds me too much of a furry leg :-)
@shutterbug49 they better share next time, not just offer me to take a photo lol
Wow that’s amazing. Too bad you didn’t get a taste.
