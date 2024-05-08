Sign up
Photo 2179
lion's mane again
half shroom, half box. the mushroom is now huge and they were about to harvest and eat - then the box will continue to grow more. sadly I was out that day so I didn't even get a taste!
8th May 2024
8th May 24
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Tags
mushroom
mayhalf-2024
Shutterbug
ace
Give it another week and there should be more for you to try. We barbecue it and shred it like jackfruit or pulled pork (for those who eat meat).
May 12th, 2024
Mags
ace
Looks delicious!
May 12th, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Wow- that's an interesting mushroom! What they say about the taste reminds me of the Oyster mushrooms I can get at the farmer's market which also has a seafood flavor.
May 12th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
I may taste it with my eyes closed otherwise it reminds me too much of a furry leg :-)
May 12th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@shutterbug49
they better share next time, not just offer me to take a photo lol
May 12th, 2024
Joanne Diochon
ace
Wow that’s amazing. Too bad you didn’t get a taste.
May 12th, 2024
