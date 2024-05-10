Sign up
Photo 2181
out in the bush
some beautiful half and half images just by looking around
10th May 2024
10th May 24
2
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
xtra
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
8th May 2024 3:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
nature
,
australia
,
conservation
,
bush
,
forest
,
mayhalf-2024
Diana
ace
Beautiful, I love the softness of the green against the harsh textures.
May 13th, 2024
Karen
ace
Very nice - great juxtaposition between the solid tree trunk and the wispy grass.
May 13th, 2024
Brigette
ace
nice texture contrast
May 13th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
Lovely!
May 13th, 2024
haskar
ace
Lovely half and half shot.
May 13th, 2024
