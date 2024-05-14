Previous
bark and lichen by koalagardens
bark and lichen

rather nice textures out there. huge apologies, very time poor and not commenting much!
14th May 2024 14th May 24

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Diana ace
amazing half and half with wonderful textures and tones.
May 17th, 2024  
Maggiemae ace
Nice to read your honesty! We forgive and hope others forgive us too!
May 17th, 2024  
