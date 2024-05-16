Previous
bark comparisons by koalagardens
Photo 2187

bark comparisons

these comparisons are photos not collage compositions. I love the different bark colours and textures
16th May 2024 16th May 24

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
599% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Dark and light, coarse and smooth. Very nice!
May 18th, 2024  
Karen ace
The two together show a remarkable and wonderful contrast in texture and in colour. They make for a great h/h!
May 18th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise