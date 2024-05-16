Sign up
Previous
Photo 2187
bark comparisons
these comparisons are photos not collage compositions. I love the different bark colours and textures
16th May 2024
16th May 24
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Tags
tree
,
nature
,
bark
,
australia
,
conservation
,
bush
,
forest
,
mayhalf-2024
Mags
ace
Dark and light, coarse and smooth. Very nice!
May 18th, 2024
Karen
ace
The two together show a remarkable and wonderful contrast in texture and in colour. They make for a great h/h!
May 18th, 2024
