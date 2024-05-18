Previous
half grass half muddy rivulet by koalagardens
Photo 2189

half grass half muddy rivulet

hopefully we get more than just a couple of fine days this week - the amount of water just flowing and pooling on the property is amazing
18th May 2024 18th May 24

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Mags ace
A nice place for muck boots. Neat!
May 20th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Gum boots required!
May 20th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh dear! too much of one thing is not good , so hopefully you will have some sunshine and then hopefully a h/h of grass and dried mud !
May 20th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Makes a great half half…
May 20th, 2024  
Pat
Oh gosh, that looks familiar. We’re just about drying out now so I know how you feel.
It makes for a great half & half though.
May 20th, 2024  
