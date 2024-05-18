Sign up
Photo 2189
half grass half muddy rivulet
hopefully we get more than just a couple of fine days this week - the amount of water just flowing and pooling on the property is amazing
18th May 2024
18th May 24
5
1
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
5756
photos
250
followers
251
following
599% complete
2182
2183
2184
2185
2186
2187
2188
2189
Photo Details
Views
22
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
xtra
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
17th May 2024 2:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
australia
,
conservation
,
mayhalf-2024
Mags
ace
A nice place for muck boots. Neat!
May 20th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Gum boots required!
May 20th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh dear! too much of one thing is not good , so hopefully you will have some sunshine and then hopefully a h/h of grass and dried mud !
May 20th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Makes a great half half…
May 20th, 2024
Pat
Oh gosh, that looks familiar. We’re just about drying out now so I know how you feel.
It makes for a great half & half though.
May 20th, 2024
It makes for a great half & half though.