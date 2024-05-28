Previous
a study of trees by koalagardens
a study of trees

this is one of the very few non-natives that was already here in the garden near the house - I love the bark of these leopard trees
KoalaGardens🐨

Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Barb ace
Nice half and half! Never saw this variety of tree before!
May 30th, 2024  
