Dianella by koalagardens
Photo 2217

Dianella

bush tucker native known as blueberry lily as these tiny flowers will end up a mini blueberry fruit - spring is here!
19th September 2024 19th Sep 24

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Maggiemae ace
Really? Blueberry Pie? Amazing colour!
September 21st, 2024  
Kitty Hawke ace
Ohhh...I grow blueberries, but mine do not have lovely flowers like that.
September 21st, 2024  
Diana ace
How gorgeous they are, hard to believe it will become a berry.
September 21st, 2024  
