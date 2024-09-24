Sign up
Previous
Photo 2222
new phone
I finally upgraded to the iPhone 16 pro. Testing out the f stop features of the camera - yep that's pretty darn good dof
24th September 2024
24th Sep 24
1
1
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
5896
photos
237
followers
239
following
608% complete
2215
2216
2217
2218
2219
2220
2221
2222
3402
3403
2219
3404
2220
2221
3405
2222
Views
13
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
xtra
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Tags
iphone
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Sweet!! I’m always so tempted to upgrade for the camera, but I love the size of my smaller mini. This did make me a bit jealous, tho!
September 25th, 2024
