Previous
new phone by koalagardens
Photo 2222

new phone

I finally upgraded to the iPhone 16 pro. Testing out the f stop features of the camera - yep that's pretty darn good dof
24th September 2024 24th Sep 24

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
608% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

aikiuser (jenn) ace
Sweet!! I’m always so tempted to upgrade for the camera, but I love the size of my smaller mini. This did make me a bit jealous, tho!
September 25th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise