Photo 2225
matching Milkweed
I love how the colours of this one match the monarch butterfly that need this as their host plant
27th September 2024
27th Sep 24
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Tags
nature
,
flower
,
australia
,
garden
,
milkweed
,
monarch
Linda Godwin
Beautiful, so vibrant, and just waiting to be found by the right butterfly.
September 28th, 2024
Lesley
ace
Such a pretty and unusual flower
September 28th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
Lovely
September 28th, 2024
