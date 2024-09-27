Previous
matching Milkweed by koalagardens
Photo 2225

matching Milkweed

I love how the colours of this one match the monarch butterfly that need this as their host plant
27th September 2024 27th Sep 24

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Linda Godwin
Beautiful, so vibrant, and just waiting to be found by the right butterfly.
September 28th, 2024  
Lesley ace
Such a pretty and unusual flower
September 28th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Lovely
September 28th, 2024  
