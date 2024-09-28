Sign up
Previous
Photo 2226
seeds
on a she-oak (casuarina)
28th September 2024
28th Sep 24
2
3
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Tags
tree
,
nature
,
australia
,
conservation
Diana
ace
Wonderful focus and gorgeous bokeh!
September 30th, 2024
Barb
ace
@ludwigsdiana
beat me to it... Was going to say the same! 😊
September 30th, 2024
